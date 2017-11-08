WWII soldier to be buried on Veterans Day in Michigan

The remains of a World War II soldier from Detroit will be laid to rest on Veterans Day in northern Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Army Technician Fourth Grade Pete M. Counter was 24 when he went missing in action.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Counter was killed in 1942 during intense engagement with Japanese forces in what is now Papua New Guinea. His remains were recently identified through forensic analysis using DNA, dental records and circumstantial evidence.

He will be buried Saturday in Onaway with full military honors.

His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at a monument site in the Philippines along with the names of other soldiers missing in action from the war. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he's been identified.

