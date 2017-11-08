Community steps up to help animal center keep dogs warm this winter

A local animal control is thanking everyone who stepped up to help a pair of rescued pups.

Two dogs were saved from starvation and now they are so emaciated they are just skin and bones. With the upcoming winter they are unable to keep themselves warm.

Thanks to TV5 viewers, the dogs are now rocking some new sweaters.

"It's just been incredible. The response has been amazing," said Lisa Stoffel, director of the Saginaw County Animal Care Center.

The combination of cold weather and emaciated dogs was leading to a dangerous situation, but not anymore.

"This community loves their animals and it is so obvious when we have something that we need they just immediately come to the rescue," Stoffel said.

A bulldog named Sunday is just one of the lucky dogs rescued from the cold winter thanks to donated sweaters.

"She's a little underweight. We've had her for about three weeks now. We're trying to get her back up because you could tell that she had a lot of fur missing off her back end from her weight loss and fleas," Animal Control Officer Joaquin Guerrero said.

He said Sunday, along with dozens of her furry friends, have more than 50 sweaters to choose from.

Stoffel said the stylish clothes also help the dogs get adopted and keep them comfortable while they wait.

"It adds extra cushion in the cages for their little bones. If their bones are sticking out from emaciation than this will provide that extra padding that they need," Stoffel said.

Stoffel has a message for everyone who has helped the dogs reach one paw closer to adoption.

"We just can't thank the community enough for stepping up and giving us all these options," Stoffel said.

