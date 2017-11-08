19-year-old becomes youngest person elected to Flint City Council

One of the biggest surprises of election night was in the race for the third ward seat on the Flint City Council.

Santino Guerra, 19, defeated City Council President Kerry Nelson, making him the city's youngest city council member to serve.

"I felt like I couldn't sit back on the sidelines anymore," Guerra said.

In 2016 he was in high school worrying about homework and where to go to college. Fast forward a year and a half later and he is a member of the Flint City Council.

"I figured if I can get 100 signatures and the people wanted me to run, then we got those and didn't take us long. From there the campaign picked up and the momentum started going," Guerra said.

Guerra received almost double the amount of votes Nelson received.

He will be the youngest person to serve on city council in Flint's history. While he may be young, he said he is ready.

"But it's definitely a learning experience. There might be some things I don't know, I'm willing to accept that. I can make mistakes, I'm human. I'm not a robot. But as long as we can kind of go forward with this. I think some people are surprised, but the third ward wasn't. We were the ones, I got our voters out there," Guerra said.

Guerra said he is currently enrolled at the University of Michigan - Flint. He said he has lived in Flint most of his life. His main concerns are getting the lead laced pipes fixed and removing blight in the city.

"I'm looking forward to a brighter future for all residents of the city of Flint. Regardless of race color, age, anything, we got to start moving forward," Guerra said.

