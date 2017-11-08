26 go to hospital after Battle Creek carbon monoxide leak

Twenty-six people have been treated at a hospital after Battle Creek firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide at an addiction treatment center.

When firefighters arrived Wednesday morning at the A Forever Recovery center, monitors they carried showed readings of 250 to 300 parts per million of the toxic gas, compared to acceptable levels of 30 to 40 ppm.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports people were evacuated to a nearby building and 16 were transported soon thereafter to a hospital, while 10 others sought treatment later in the day. Twenty-four patients were released after treatment, and the hospital said two others were in good condition.

Officials said the leak was caused by a faulty furnace.

