Winter in November

Remember how Fall started back in late-September? A 6-day streak of record high temperatures in the 90s, followed up by frequently above-average warmth well into October. As recently as 2 weeks ago, it would have been easy to think that colder weather might never come. This week, we're skipping straight into an early visit from Winter.

Tonight

After bringing us a third day in a row of sunshine, a strong zone of high pressure centered over Nebraska and Kansas will begin to lose its grip on our weather tonight. A cold front ducking south across Minnesota will begin to spread clouds in ahead of it, and at first those clouds will offer up some help.

Providing us with a layer of natural insulation, the clouds will hold our temperatures more in check, limiting lows to the upper 20s and low 30s overnight. The trade-off will be a southwesterly wind at 5-10 mph, leading to wind chills in the low and middle teens. Dry conditions will prevail through the night, but brace yourself for what comes our way on Thursday!

Thursday

Early commuters on Thursday may manage to get to work on dry roads, but that will become unlikely by mid-morning. With the arriving cold front, a band of rain and snow showers will roll in along the US-127 corridor. The mixed rain and snow showers will continue to work southeastward across Mid-Michigan, with temperatures making a quick jump to around 40 degrees by midday.

>> First Warn 5 Interactive Radar <<

As the front passes east of us during the afternoon, temperatures will begin to drop and the mixed showers will transition over to all snow. Scattered snow showers will begin to taper off in favor several lake effect snow bands as northwesterly winds increase. Parts of Ogemaw, Roscommon, and Clare Counties may continue to see occasional snow until roughly midnight.

Slick roads will be more of a problem than anything else with Thursday's snow, with just a light dusting possible on grassy surfaces for most of the region. Areas closer to Houghton Lake on the other hand, could pick up as much as 1"-2" of accumulation, depending on how long the lake effect activity persists.

The wintry precipitation coming our way will be enough of a headache, but it's the plummeting temperatures that will prove to be a more prolonged issue. Lows on Thursday night will go into a free fall, helped along by clearing skies and strong northwest flow. Low temperatures will plummet all the way into the middle and upper teens on Thursday night, with wind chill values dipping as low as the single-digits.

>>Slideshow: Hour-by-hour forecast<<

Friday & Beyond

Sun will return on Friday, mixed with sunshine as high pressure begins to nudge its way back in. With Arctic air still in place though, the sun will so nothing to warm us up. Highs on Friday will not even make it out of the 20s, with a lighter north wind still offering up some extra bite.

Time to layer up, Mid-Michigan! Find out winter is here to stay in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.