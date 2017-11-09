Should Michigan lower the drinking age?

In Michigan, the drinking age is still 21. However, in Wisconsin they’re considering a bill to lower it to 19.

Supporters said the change is fine as long as people in the liquor industry pay more to police bars and provide resources to battle alcoholism.

They said countries with lower drinking ages find people don’t abuse it as much.

"I think generally speaking that consenting adults should be able to engage in these kinds of activities without the government getting in the way. I see no reason why we can send young men and women off to war but they can't have a beer,” Rep. Adam Jarchow said.

However, opponents said it could make it easier for underage kids to get their hands on booze.

Would you be for or against lowering the drinking age? Sound off on the TV5 Facebook page.

