Mom in rape custody case says state benefits cut

A Mid-Michigan woman caught up in a custody case with the man who raped her is now losing food stamps and health care for her eight-year-old son.

The Detroit News reports Tiffany received a call from the State Health Department this week notifying her of the change.

They said it’s because of a GoFundMe page that raised more than $100,000 on her behalf.

Tiffany said she had hoped to put that fund towards a new house, but with the loss of benefits, she said she’ll be forced to rent.

Tiffany made headlines in September after a judge ordered convicted sex offender Christopher Mirasolo be given parental rights to the boy. The order was later suspended.

Mirasolo himself never tried to gain custody. It all came about when Tiffany first asked for state assistance for her child.

An assistant Sanilac County prosecutor was fired over his handling of the case.

