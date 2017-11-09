Steve Bannon greeted with praise, protest at Michigan speech

It's been one year since Donald Trump was elected president - and one of the men who helped him win spoke Wednesday to a crowd in Michigan.

Steve Bannon was greeted by praise and protests. It was a hearty welcome from county Republicans and a chilly one from protesters.

The former White House strategist took aim at the news media, old guard Republicans, and gave a behind the scenes look at Trump's road to the Washington D.C. which ran through Macomb County.

Outside, protesters were stationed and police stepped up security measures.

The Metro Detroit Political Action Network blasted the Macomb County GOP and Bannon’s news outlet Breitbart.

They said the news outlet is a platform for white nationalists and the alt-right.

"White supremacy is not allowed in Michigan, neither is it allowed in Macomb County or in the US," said Demeeko Williams, Metro Detroit Political Action Network. "There's a right to free speech but not top preach speech of bigotry, hatred, xenophobia, homophobia."

"Some have called them racist I don't think that everything on there is racist," said Jamie Roe, Macomb County GOP. "They are a news outlet."

"(I heard and read) Bannon white nationalist, Bannon white supremacist, Breitbart ethno-nationalism and I sat there with the team if they're going to go with identity politics they're going to lose," Steve Bannon told the crowd.

Bannon reflected on the 2016 campaign and later shrugged off Republican losses in Virginia while urging the crowd to focus on the 2018 midterm elections.

"They're not going to give you your country back," Bannon said. "You're going to have to fight for it you're going to have to take it."

