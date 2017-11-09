OshKosh recalling quilted jackets over choking hazard - WNEM TV 5

OshKosh recalling quilted jackets over choking hazard

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: CPSC Source: CPSC
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

An important recall for parents and caregivers!

OshKosh Baby B’gosh is recalling about 38,000 quilted jackets in pink and gray because the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The jackets were made between August and September of this year.

The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the product, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the same care tag. 

The style number and UPC number can also be found on the price tag. 

Only jackets with the following style numbers and UPC codes are included in the recall:

Color Style Numbers Size UPC Codes
Pink 13003910 0-3M 190795946918
6M 190795946956
9M 190795946963
12M 190795946925
18M 190795946932
24M 190795946949
23003910 2T 190795946062
3T 190795946079
4T 190795946086
5T 190795946093
Gray 12691410 0-3M 190795930399
6M 190795930436
9M 190795930443
12M 190795930405
18M 190795930412
24M 190795930429
22691410 2T 190795919660
3T 190795919677
4T 190795919684
5T 190795919691

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store or contact OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card (for an infant size) or $36 gift card (for a toddler size).

The CPSC said OshKosh received three reports of a snap detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth. 

>>See the full recall here<<

