OshKosh recalling quilted jackets over choking hazard

An important recall for parents and caregivers!

OshKosh Baby B’gosh is recalling about 38,000 quilted jackets in pink and gray because the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The jackets were made between August and September of this year.

The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the product, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the same care tag.

The style number and UPC number can also be found on the price tag.

Only jackets with the following style numbers and UPC codes are included in the recall:

Color Style Numbers Size UPC Codes Pink 13003910 0-3M 190795946918 6M 190795946956 9M 190795946963 12M 190795946925 18M 190795946932 24M 190795946949 23003910 2T 190795946062 3T 190795946079 4T 190795946086 5T 190795946093 Gray 12691410 0-3M 190795930399 6M 190795930436 9M 190795930443 12M 190795930405 18M 190795930412 24M 190795930429 22691410 2T 190795919660 3T 190795919677 4T 190795919684 5T 190795919691

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store or contact OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card (for an infant size) or $36 gift card (for a toddler size).

The CPSC said OshKosh received three reports of a snap detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.

>>See the full recall here<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.