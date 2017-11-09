Rain, snow, and cold November air

It's been a fairly quiet week in Mid-Michigan, but as we enter the second half of the week, our lone hurdle of the workweek will be arriving today in the form of rain, snow, and the coldest air of the season.

Today & Tonight

A cold front is knocking on the door as we begin our Thursday, but we should manage a dry commute for most, if not all locations this morning with just increasing cloud cover. That cloud cover is keeping temperatures a bit warmer this morning, with most areas in the 30s out the door.

As that cold front drops to the south, we'll eventually see the rain and snow moving into Mid-Michigan, starting as rain in most areas with our temperatures this morning having a chance to warm up into the low 40s with a later arrival of the front.

Eventually, the cooler air will win out and we'll see a changeover to snow later on in the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these scattered snow showers could have some squall-like characteristics to them, leading to a quick drop in visibility and a quick dusting on the roads.

While any snow accumulations will not be huge by any stretch, a scattered dusting on the roads and grassy surfaces, the cooler temperatures and the quick coating could lead to some slick travel in areas that do see the snow showers. If flakes start flying on your evening drive, keep an eye out.

After peaking in the low 40s around lunchtime and the early afternoon, temperatures will be crashing into the evening hours of tonight, with many areas in the 20s for the evening commute tonight.

With winds picking up today, around 15-25 miles per hour and gusts near 30 mph out of the northwest, the wind chill will have temperatures feeling more like the teens and even single numbers!

Any lingering snow showers will gradually come to an end overnight with winds turning to more of a northerly direction, along with some clearing in the skies expected, which will allow already cold temperatures to plummet into the teens by tomorrow morning. Wind chills will still be in the teens and single numbers.

If anyone still sees snow through the overnight, it will be in areas downwind of Lake Huron. Any accumulation will stay on the lighter side during the overnight hours as well.

