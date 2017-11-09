Michigan school settles case over expressive-activity policy

A community college in southeastern Michigan has reached a settlement in a First Amendment lawsuit over its expressive-activity policy.

Turning Point USA's Macomb Community College chapter earlier this year challenged the policy in Detroit federal court. The school says in a statement to the Detroit Free Press it will modify the policy, but noted that neither the original policy nor the new policy take into consideration the "content of the speech."

The conservative student group's members, including one in a Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costume, said college police told them in April they couldn't speak with other students, pass out literature or collect signatures because they didn't have administrators' approval.

The students were advocating for fossil fuels. The school has said the students were allowed to continue their activities without approval.

