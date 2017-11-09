Lake effect snow hits northern Michigan

Old Man Winter has arrived in Michigan.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority reports both north and southbound lanes closures Thursday morning after the Mackinac Bridge deck became slippery from icy conditions.

The National Weather Service is calling for 3-6 inches of snow in northern Michigan and 6-10 inches in some parts of the Upper Peninsula.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories were issued as lake effect snow hits the eastern half of Upper Michigan.

Officials are expecting difficult travel through Thursday night, especially as drivers head closer to Lake Superior.

We'll eventually see the rain and snow moving into Mid-Michigan.

While any snow accumulations will not be huge by any stretch, a scattered dusting on the roads and grassy surfaces, the cooler temperatures and the quick coating could lead to some slick travel in areas that do see the snow showers. If flakes start flying on your evening drive, keep an eye out.

