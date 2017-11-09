Lows in the teens tonight close to record lows

It's been a colder than average week in Mid-Michigan so far, but as we get closer to the weekend, the coldest air of the week will be settling into the region tonight. A cold front will dropping in from Canada, giving us the coldest air of the season up to this point late this evening and Friday morning.

Temperatures in Mid-Michigan today will be peaking a bit early around late morning and the lunch hour with plenty of readings in the 40s, but it will be a fast fall into the evening drives. Sunset time is around 5:17 PM tonight and if anyone isn't in the 20s by then, you will be shortly after around 6 PM.

Adding to the chill, will be the winds, expected to be from the northwest around 15-25 miles per hour today, with occasional gusts around 30 miles per hour. This will take those temperatures that are already in the 20s and give us a real feel of the teens and even single digits in a few spots.

So just how cold will we get overnight? Overnight lows are largely expected to be in the teens across Mid-Michigan and wind chill temperatures as you get Friday started are expected to be in the single digits and low teens.

Those temperatures will be close to the record lows for the Saginaw and Flint region, with the previous record for MBS at 16° (1926), and the record for Flint Bishop at 17° (2003).

Make sure the kids have the heavy coats out the door tomorrow morning and take care of your furry family members before you go to bed for the night. If any records are broken, we'll have the results on Wake Up Friday morning!

