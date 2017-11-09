Police searching for man who left adult foster care home - WNEM TV 5

Police searching for man who left adult foster care home

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Bay City Department of Public Safety Source: Bay City Department of Public Safety
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is searching for Mark Ureel.

Police said the 51-year-old walked away from an adult foster care home in Bay City. He may be going to the Ogemaw County area, official said. 

Ureel is described as 5’7” tall and about 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pants, a white T-shirt with a tan coat, and he was carrying a large, white duffel bag.

If you see him, please call 989-892-8571 or 911. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

