3 shot, including 2 fatally, outside Kalamazoo home

Police say three people have been shot, including two fatally, at a home in southwestern Michigan following what was described as a family disturbance.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the person believed responsible for the early Thursday shooting of a child and two adults has been accounted for and there's no danger to the public.

WOOD-TV reports that one of those shot may have been the one who fired the shots.

Deputy Chief Karianne Thomas confirmed to the Kalamazoo Gazette that two adults died and the child was hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

