18 illegal immigrants arrested in raid at Michigan business

The Department of Homeland Security said it raided a Michigan business Tuesday and arrested 18 suspected undocumented immigrants.

U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement said the raid at DeMeester Wood Products is part of an ongoing criminal investigation. 

Of those arrested, 13 were Guatemalan nationals and five were Mexican nationals suspected of entering the country illegally.

According to authorities, six of the men are repeat offenders and will face federal felony charges.

DeMeester Wood Products has been in business since 1949, according to the business's sign.

Authorities said the arrest went smoothly, everyone is being held in ICE custody and will be deported after the legal process.

