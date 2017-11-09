Power restored after crews put out Bay City fire

Crews responded to the scene of a fire in Bay City Thursday afternoon.

It happened at Catherine and John Street in the former Ruud Heating and Cooling building, which is used for storage right now.

Bay City Electric Light & Power was forced to cut electricity in surrounding areas due to the fire, but it has since been restored.

The outage impacted some portions of Midland Street, Henry Street, John Street and Catherine Street, including some traffic lights.

