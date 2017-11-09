Power restored after crews put out Bay City fire - WNEM TV 5

Power restored after crews put out Bay City fire

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
Courtesy: Kelly McLean Courtesy: Kelly McLean
Source: Eric Jylha Source: Eric Jylha
Source: Eric Jylha Source: Eric Jylha
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Crews responded to the scene of a fire in Bay City Thursday afternoon.

It happened at Catherine and John Street in the former Ruud Heating and Cooling building, which is used for storage right now.

Bay City Electric Light & Power was forced to cut electricity in surrounding areas due to the fire, but it has since been restored.

The outage impacted some portions of Midland Street, Henry Street, John Street and Catherine Street, including some traffic lights.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.