Pharmacist's license temporarily suspended for over dispensing controlled substances

A Saginaw pharmacist had his license temporarily suspended for allegedly over dispensing controlled substances.

Sureshkumar Dakshinamoorthy was served an administrative complaint and order summarily suspending his license to dispense controlled substances by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The suspension was in response to an imminent danger to the public health or safety, LARA said.

LARA also served an administrative complaint on the pharmacy Dakshinamoorthy operates - Universal Pharmacy.

LARA alleges the pharmacy failed to maintain effective protocols against diversion of controlled substances. The complaints allege the pharmacy also violated the public health code by dispensing controlled substances without good faith, LARA said.

The complaints allege the pharmacy dispensed more codeine/promethazine syrup in 2015 and 2016 than any other Michigan pharmacy, LARA said.

The complaints also allege the pharmacy had unexplained losses of the drug from its inventory.

“The complaints also allege that Universal dispensed dangerous combinations of controlled substances such as alprazolam, carisoprodol, hydrocodone, and oxycodone, to individuals who visited multiple providers across Michigan,” LARA said.

A summary suspension is a temporary measure to protect the public and is not a final determination Dakshinamoorthy’s license has violated the public health code.

