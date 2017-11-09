2 charged in slaying of Detroit auto parts store manager

Two people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 69-year-old Detroit auto parts store manager during a robbery.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 23-year-old Shawnta Anderson and 39-year-old Leviticus Butler were arraigned Thursday.

Anderson is charged with murder, armed robbery and using a firearm during a felony. Butler is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Surveillance video shows two women running Nov. 1 from an O'Reilly Auto Parts Store on Detroit's west side after James Haller Jr. was shot once in the head. Haller later would be pronounced dead at a hospital.

Probable cause conferences for Anderson and Butler are scheduled for Nov. 21. Their preliminary examinations are on Nov. 28.

