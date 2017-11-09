2 charged in slaying of Detroit auto parts store manager - WNEM TV 5

2 charged in slaying of Detroit auto parts store manager

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DETROIT (AP) -

Two people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 69-year-old Detroit auto parts store manager during a robbery.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 23-year-old Shawnta Anderson and 39-year-old Leviticus Butler were arraigned Thursday.

Anderson is charged with murder, armed robbery and using a firearm during a felony. Butler is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Surveillance video shows two women running Nov. 1 from an O'Reilly Auto Parts Store on Detroit's west side after James Haller Jr. was shot once in the head. Haller later would be pronounced dead at a hospital.

Probable cause conferences for Anderson and Butler are scheduled for Nov. 21. Their preliminary examinations are on Nov. 28.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.