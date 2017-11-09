Man convicted of kidnapping, raping teen in 2010

A Flint man was convicted of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in 2010.

Lamont James, 48, was convicted of six felonies related to the 2010 rape on Wednesday.

James plead no contest to kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, stalking a minor and extortion.

A 17-year-old girl was walking on Walter Street in Flint in September of 2010 when she was approached by James, according to police reports.

"When she tried to cross the street to get away from him, James jumped out and dragged her back into his truck by her arms. The victim reached for the passenger door handle but it had been removed. The defendant drove the victim to a deserted park and sexually assaulted the victim," the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

After the assault, the victim was able to escape and call 911, the prosecutor's office said.

She was transported to Hurley Hospital for treatment and evaluation. A sexual assault kit was performed, but it was not tested until 2016 when the Flint Police Department received a grant to test untested rape kits.

Once the kit was tested it was linked to James, who was in the system for a prior kidnapping and rape in 1993, the prosecutor's office said. He served 13 years in prison for that case.

"There is an old saying that says the wheels of justice sometimes turn slowly and this may be one of those examples," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. "The Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant has allowed my office to partner with the city of Flint Police Department and the YWCA victim advocates to see justice through on some cold cases that may never have been prosecuted."

James is the fifth person to be charged and convicted based on evidence from testing kits through the grant, Leyton said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 4.

