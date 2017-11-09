Detroit man arraigned in connection with string of arsons

A 40-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a string of arsons on the city's east side over the past two months.

Court records show Marzein Porter was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of second-degree arson and three counts of third-degree arson.

For several weeks, Arson Task Force members and representatives of Detroit's Department of Neighborhoods spoke with residents and gave out information about more than two dozen intentionally-set fires at vacant and occupied structures.

Police Chief James Craig says tips from residents helped in Porter's arrest on Monday.

Porter was being held on a $50,000 bond. A probable cause conference was set for Nov. 17. Porter's preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Court records did not list a defense attorney.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.