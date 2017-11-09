Detroit man arraigned in connection with string of arsons

Police have made an arrest in the death of 20-month-old Delilah Bieski.More >
Police have made an arrest in the death of 20-month-old Delilah Bieski.More >
The Mackinac Bridge Authority reports both north and southbound lanes closures Thursday morning after the Mackinac Bridge deck became slippery from icy conditions.More >
The Mackinac Bridge Authority reports both north and southbound lanes closures Thursday morning after the Mackinac Bridge deck became slippery from icy conditions.More >
Have you heard of the folklore of woolly bear caterpillars and their colors predicting the upcoming winter? Is it true? Find out here!More >
Have you heard of the folklore of woolly bear caterpillars and their colors predicting the upcoming winter? Is it true? Find out here!More >
A man who died because of a stunning error at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Michigan was a 66-year-old Vietnam War veteran who liked to throw darts and shoot pool.More >
A man who died because of a stunning error at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Michigan was a 66-year-old Vietnam War veteran who liked to throw darts and shoot pool.More >
Authorities say a man and woman have died in a murder-suicide and their 4-year-old child is in critical condition.More >
Authorities say a man and woman have died in a murder-suicide and their 4-year-old child is in critical condition.More >
By Intisar Seraaj and Christina Zdanowicz CNN (CNN) -- The father of a slain Muslim pizza delivery driver forgave and embraced the man who was sentenced to prison for playing a part in his son's death. During the sentencing on Tuesday, Abdul-Munim Sombat Jitmoud hugged the defendant, Trey Alexander Relford, who cried as it happened. The father said he did it in the spirit of Islam. "Islam teaches that God will not be able to forgive" someone until the person who wa...More >
By Intisar Seraaj and Christina Zdanowicz CNN (CNN) -- The father of a slain Muslim pizza delivery driver forgave and embraced the man who was sentenced to prison for playing a part in his son's death. During the sentencing on Tuesday, Abdul-Munim Sombat Jitmoud hugged the defendant, Trey Alexander Relford, who cried as it happened. The father said he did it in the spirit of Islam. "Islam teaches that God will not be able to forgive" someone until the person who wa...More >
A suspect robbing a Houston doughnut shop handed out doughnuts to customers whose cellphones he stole.More >
A suspect robbing a Houston doughnut shop handed out doughnuts to customers whose cellphones he stole.More >
Crews responded to the scene of a fire in Bay City Thursday afternoon.More >
Crews responded to the scene of a fire in Bay City Thursday afternoon.More >
A southwestern Michigan woman and her ex-boyfriend both have been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the deaths of her two young children in an apartment fire nearly 25 years ago.More >
A southwestern Michigan woman and her ex-boyfriend both have been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the deaths of her two young children in an apartment fire nearly 25 years ago.More >
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of car larcenies that happened Wednesday night.More >
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of car larcenies that happened Wednesday night.More >