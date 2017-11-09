Group hosting sale to help homeless with necessities

The most basic necessities in life are often a luxury for the nearly 70,000 people homeless in Michigan.

A local group is filling bags with blessings to help their Mid-Michigan neighbors.

"It's getting cold and the need is there. It's everywhere," said Sandy Keyes, chief volunteer at Woman's Life in Vassar.

Keyes said when you think of homelessness you don't necessarily think of your own community.

She said her organization donates to almost 300 children throughout the year who are deemed homeless.

"We work through the truant officer in Tuscola County. She goes into the nine schools and she finds the children who are displaced," Keyes said.

She said those kids and even families need anything from hygiene products to food. To help fundraise, the group hosts an old bag sale.

The Woman's Life volunteers said the old bag sale is back by popular demand. They said it's a great way to de-clutter for the holidays and give back for a great cause.

Keyes said all of the proceeds from the old bag sale and any donations made go directly into the "blessing bags."

"Talk to any teacher and they'll tell you about the students that come who don't have coats, proper clothing, that are hungry," Keyes said.

The donation spot is set up at the Vassar Theatre.

Andreas Fuchs, co-owner of the Vassar Theatre, said he and his wife work hard to show films that coincide with what's going on in the community.

"Our guests are very giving. They like a good story and when you combine a good story with a good cause, that's probably the best experience that you can have going to a movie theater," Fuchs said.

Along with the theater, you can drop donations off at the library in Vassar or the Candyland Restaurant.

The group is asking for purses, scarves, jewelry or suitcases that you don't use anymore.

On Saturday you can check out those donations and shop for a cause at the old bag sale at Cook GM in Vassar from 9 a.m. to noon and at Life Fitness from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

