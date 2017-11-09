Michigan man who died because of VA error was Vietnam vet

A man who died because of a stunning error at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Michigan was a 66-year-old Vietnam War veteran who liked to throw darts and shoot pool.

Roy Griffith confirmed Thursday that his son, William Griffith, was the man who died last December when a nurse at a VA hospital in Ann Arbor mistakenly believed he had a no-resuscitation order.

Griffith's death was the subject of an investigation by the inspector general at the Department of Veterans Affairs. A report released Tuesday called the case "disturbing."

Griffith was suffering from chest pain and stopped breathing while recovering from surgery. No one attempted to resuscitate him and he died the day after Christmas.

His obituary described Griffith as a "likable man who would do anything" to help people.

