Mid-Michigan goes to the Arctic

It has been looming all week, but there's no putting it off any longer. What has been a messy day with rain and eventually snow showers, will take a much colder turn as we prepare to wrap up the work week.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 7:00 AM for ROSCOMMON County.

Overnight

Isolated lake effect snow showers will remain possible until shortly after midnight, particularly along parts of M-55 and US-127. Roscommon County in particular will bear the brunt of any lingering snow, with light accumulations of 1"-3" possible by morning.

As those snow showers wind down, the focus will shift to the colder air and biting winds. Arctic air will pour in behind today's cold front, forcing temperatures into a tailspin that will drop us into the middle and upper teens. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph will only sharpen the bite, with wind chills falling into the single-digits.

Friday

Don't look for relief from the cold on Friday. High pressure settle in across the Great Lakes, bringing a good dose of sunshine back to the region. The problem is, this is an Arctic high pressure system so we'll see what we call ineffective sunshine. That is, it won't do much to warm us up.

Folks in the eastern Thumb will also want to remain on guard, as northerly winds may scare up a few lake effect snow showers. Winds will be lighter, so the chance will be very limited, but keep an eye to the sky nonetheless.

Highs on Friday will only top the upper 20s, but wind chills will hold closer to the low 20s thanks to a lighter north wind at 6-12 mph. Those highs check in about 20 degrees below average for early November. Bottom line, break out the sunglasses along with the extra layers for the final day of the work week.

Weekend & Beyond

The cold will begin to ease up on Veterans Day, but we'll still be nowhere near normal. Mostly cloudy skies will fill in behind departing high pressure as we gradually settle into a southerly wind flow. A few flurries may sneak in late in the day, with high temps reaching the middle to upper 30s.

Saturday evening's flurries will evolve into rain and snow showers on Sunday, as highs inch a bit warmer to the upper 30s. A moderating trend in our temperatures will continue into much of next week, with sun and clouds making appearances too.

