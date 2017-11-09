Wintry weather continues this weekend

Frigid.. Brutal. Abnormal. Record-breaking. Any and all of these adjectives are appropriate for describing this morning's low temperatures. Is this Arctic invasion as sign of things to come, or can we expect things to get back to normal?

Tonight

New clouds will spill in from the west overnight ahead of a new disturbance. This is fortunate, in that we could have seen our temperatures dip even lower tonight, but the clouds will offer us some insulation. We're really splitting hairs though, since it will still be plenty cold. Lows will again slide to the middle and upper teens. Wind chills will not be a significant problem tonight thanks to the subsiding winds.

Weekend & Beyond

The cold will begin to ease up on Veterans Day, but we'll still be nowhere near normal. We'll be greeted with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, and will stay that way throughout the day. A few snow showers will be possible later in the afternoon with the approach of a frontal boundary, particularly north and west of Saginaw Bay. High temps will reach the mid 30s.

Saturday evening's snow showers will evolve into scattered rain and snow showers on Sunday, as highs inch a bit warmer to the upper 30s. A moderating trend in our temperatures will continue into much of next week, with sun and clouds making appearances too.

