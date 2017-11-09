Sheriff's office investigates series of car larcenies

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of car larcenies that happened Wednesday night.

The larcenies happened in different parts of the county.

Some vehicles had windows broken out while others had the doors opened on unlocked cars, the sheriff's office said.

The thieves reportedly stole purses, change and other objects.

Investigators have no leads in this case.

If anyone has any information on these crimes contact the sheriff's office at 989-772-5911.

