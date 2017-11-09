Residents attend active shooter training in Bay City

From the Las Vegas massacre to the deadly shooting last weekend at a church in Texas, America is on high alert.

Residents are worried about when and where the next mass shooting incident may occur.

Would you know what to do if it happened in your community?

A class in Mid-Michigan offered an important lesson in handling an emergency situation Thursday night.

"There's always that kind of fear in the back of your mind, especially when you're a parent," said Angela Gilson, Bay City resident.

She is one of the residents who attended a training Thursday night to know what to do in case of an active shooter situation.

"Years ago when we were younger this was virtually unheard of. Now it's all too frequent," said Walt Harper, Rose City resident.

The Gilson family hosted an active shooter training for the Bay City community to teach people of all ages how to stay aware, find cover and survive.

"No one is really training the general public," Shawn Gilson said.

Beth Harper said the church shooting in Texas is one of the reasons she attended the training.

"That church was no bigger than ours in Rose City. So people need to step up to the plate to become more aware of what's going on," she said.

The more these shootings happen, the more people worry and want to learn what to do.

"We could always use more self defense, more awareness," said Jeff Hugo, Essexville resident.

All of the money raised went to the 100 Club of Bay County. It gives immediate aid to the families of first responders who are seriously hurt or killed in the line of duty.

