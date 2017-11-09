Families Against Narcotics forms new local chapter

Drug abuse remains a growing epidemic in Mid-Michigan.

Many families who have a loved one dealing with addiction struggle to find a place to seek the support they need.

That's why a new support group aims to welcome everyone touched by addiction.

"Our daughter Amanda has struggled with a four-year IV heroin battle. And for the first several years we were so afraid," said Lori Zilokowski, mother.

Zilokowski is a mom who was scared and confused when her daughter overdosed on heroin.

She felt like she needed support so she attended a few groups, but none of them gave her the comfort she needed.

"We were afraid to go to the police. We were afraid of her drug dealers. We were afraid of her addiction. And we didn't feel like we could talk to anybody," Zilokowski said.

Eventually, Zilokowski reached out to the organization Families Against Narcotics - or FAN. That's where she finally found the support she longed for.

Now she is the group's vice president and she just launched a Saginaw chapter, which held its first meeting Thursday night.

The FAN organization has a multitude of resources available to families struggling with addiction.

All FAN meetings will be held at Delta College and are open to anyone seeking support.

"It's really, through the connections and the collaboration is really important," said Ricardo Bowden, recovering drug addict.

Bowden said he attended Thursday's meeting to show his support.

"Seek access to supportive community networks," Bowden said.

Zilokowski said FAN is open to everyone.

"I guarantee you you're not alone. You're not alone in this crisis. There are many people struggling," she said.

The next meeting is Dec. 14 at the Delta College lecture theater.

