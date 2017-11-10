Bavarian Inn offers vets a meal on the haus

Owners at a local eatery are showing their appreciation for veterans Friday.

Are you a vet?

Head to the Bavarian Inn with your ID between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. and the meal is on the haus!

Last year, they served 307 free meals and they're aiming to top it tonight.

