Study: Michigan is the 21st most competitive state in America

Michigan is the 21st most competitive state in America, according to the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

In 2012, the state ranked 47th overall.

The study looked at economic data from 1998 to 2016. It showed almost 500,000 jobs have been created since the end of 2010.

Researchers attribute the growth to the state's business tax environment and regulatory structure.

It also notes Michigan's labor cost remains among the highest nationally in some sectors.

The study was conducted by Northwood University's McNair Center. >>Read more here<<

