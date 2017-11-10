Astronaut tweets photo of Lake Michigan, northern lights - WNEM TV 5

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
CHICAGO, IL (WNEM) -

If you've ever wanted to see Lake Michigan from outer space, now's your chance. 

Scott Kelly, an American astronaut, tweeted the photo of Chicago and Lake Michigan late Wednesday night.

The image shows the bright lights of the Windy City, as well as the southern part of Lake Michigan and the west side of the Lower Peninsula.

The photo also appears to show the northern lights phenomenon, also called aurora borealis. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

