First big snowfall causes mess for drivers in northern Michigan

Dicey is one word to describe the scene after northern Michigan's first big snowfall.

Tow truck drivers from Howard's Collision south of Kalkaska was among many taking in a steady stream of calls.

“Usually, it’s either bad tires or just too fast for conditions. Those are the two items that’ll usually cause problems out there,” owner Dave Comai said.

Comai said for 40 years the first snow treats them the same.

“Unfortunately, we get this false feeling like we got good control of the road. In all reality, too much speed takes that away, no matter how good that vehicle,” Comai said.

The snow disguised ice just underneath it. Daniel Sirk said it had him on edge as he drove home to Ohio. He said the further they go, the worse it gets.

“I couldn’t believe the ground got covered and now we are headed back and it seems like the farther we go, the worse it gets,” Sirk said.

Howard's Collision warns drivers to know their cars and don't pass others.

Above all, slow down.

“I hope they are slowing down a little bit, being more careful. Everyone gets a little reckless on the first snow, you know. Hopefully, people are going to be a little more careful,” Sirk said.

