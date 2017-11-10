One hospitalized after being rescued from Bay City fire

One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a Bay City fire.

Firefighters were called to a multi-unit building in the 100 block of North Chilson, near West Midland Street, shortly before 9 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Officials report that the caller who reported the fire was a man trapped inside the building.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from the building and moved quickly to rescue the man.

He was the only person home at the time, firefighters told TV5 that two others who lived there were at work.

The rescued man was hospitalized, his condition is unclear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

