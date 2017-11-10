It's a Festivus miracle! Jerry Seinfeld to perform in Saginaw

It’s an early Festivus miracle!

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is heading to Mid-Michigan tonight.

He takes the stage at 7 p.m. in the Heritage Theater at the Dow Event Center in downtown Saginaw.

If you’re still interested in laughing the night away, tickets are still available.

>>Click here to get yours<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.