Man imprisoned for 2 deaths charged in cellmate's slaying

MUSKEGON, MI (AP) -

A man imprisoned for killing a woman and her 10-year-old son in suburban Detroit is accused of choking his cellmate to death in western Michigan.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports 35-year-old Antoine Beck was arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge for the July slaying of 27-year-old Jamaal Ramsey at Brooks Correctional Facility.

He's due in a Muskegon courtroom Nov. 21. The court didn't list a lawyer for him.

Beck was sentenced to 45-70 years after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

The bodies of 28-year-old Courtney Durr and her son Sumari Das were found in June 2015 at La Colonnade Apartments in Southgate. Beck's criminal history earlier included armed robbery and a decade in prison.

Ramsey had been imprisoned for trying to rape a 10-year-old girl in 2012.

