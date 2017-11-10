Power restored for thousands in Midland County - WNEM TV 5

Power restored for thousands in Midland County

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Thousands of homes that were without power in Mid-Michigan have had it restored.

Consumers Energy reported 1,337 customers were without power in Midland County. That power was restored before 2:30 p.m.

Another outage was reported in Saginaw County. Consumers reported there were 1,719 customers without power near Thomas Township. The power has since been restored. 

>>See the outage map here<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.