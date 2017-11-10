Power restored for thousands in Midland County

Thousands of homes that were without power in Mid-Michigan have had it restored.

Consumers Energy reported 1,337 customers were without power in Midland County. That power was restored before 2:30 p.m.

Another outage was reported in Saginaw County. Consumers reported there were 1,719 customers without power near Thomas Township. The power has since been restored.

>>See the outage map here<<

