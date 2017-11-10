Rep. Tim Kelly loses federal education nomination over blog posts

A local state representative no longer has a shot at joining the Trump administration because of some of his past comments on the internet.

Tim Kelly confirmed Thursday the Trump administration pulled his name from consideration for a post with the Department of Education.

According to The Detroit News, the decision was made due to blog posts dating back several years. In those posts, the Saginaw Township Republican had proposed a no-fly list for Muslims, made comments about head-start parents and efforts to recruit women into the sciences.

Kelly said the posts were blown out of proportion.

We want to know what you think. Should politicians – or anyone – lose out on a job opportunity because of comments posted online several years ago? Call the rant line at 989-758-2177.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.