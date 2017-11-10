Record-breaking cold recorded in Mid-Michigan

It’s not just you, Mid-Michigan is cold!
In fact, a record low temperature of 16 degrees was set in Flint this morning.
That breaks the old record of 17 degrees that was set in 2003.
Saginaw tied a record cold temperature set in 1926, also recording a 16 degree low today.
