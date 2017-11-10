Record-breaking cold recorded in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Record-breaking cold recorded in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

It’s not just you, Mid-Michigan is cold!

In fact, a record low temperature of 16 degrees was set in Flint this morning.

That breaks the old record of 17 degrees that was set in 2003.

Saginaw tied a record cold temperature set in 1926, also recording a 16 degree low today.

