Black Pearl restaurant closes in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A nautically themed restaurant in downtown Bay City is closing its doors.

The Black Pearl Rum Bar & Rok Grille, located at 1019 N. Water St., posted on it’s Facebook page that they will be permanently closed.

