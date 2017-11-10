SUV goes airborne, man dies from injuries

A 27-year-man has died after crashing his SUV.

At 4:26 a.m. on Nov. 10 Huron County Officers were sent to Kilmanagh Road, west of Hartsell Road, for a vehicle accident.

The preliminary investigation found that a westbound 2010 Audi SUV drifted off the road.

The SUV then hit two culverts in a driveway which sent the vehicle airborne and ejected the driver.

Travis P. Baur, a 27-year-old man, died from his injuries at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

