Hospital honors veterans with special ceremony

Men and women who served America's armed forces received well-deserved recognition on Friday.

Veterans Day is Saturday and people across the country are celebrating those who served in the nation's military, including Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw.

Covenant held a ceremony Friday morning to honor veterans. They said they want to make it a point to honor veterans year round.

"When a veteran walks through the door of the hospital we try to capture them on administration. We ask them if they're a veteran and if they would like to be recognized," said Tony Lyle, U.S. Navy veteran and patient safety specialist for Covenant.

He served in the Navy for 24 years. He said patient recognition is important. That's why Covenant recently implemented a veteran recognition program.

"It allows the staff to recognize that they're a veteran, to start those discussions, get a little history about them and then honor them and say thank you for your service," Lyle said.

After the flag raising ceremony Friday morning, veterans and volunteers handed out homemade blankets to honor those patients who have served.

"This is beautiful. I never thought this would happen to me," said Randolph Taylor, U.S. Army veteran.

