Parents: Free daycare program in Genesee Co. isn’t free

A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
A 27-year-man has died after crashing his SUV.More >
A 27-year-man has died after crashing his SUV.More >
Police have made an arrest in the death of 20-month-old Delilah Bieski.More >
Police have made an arrest in the death of 20-month-old Delilah Bieski.More >
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Nutty Buddy. Honey Buns. Oatmeal Creme Pies. Christmas Tree Cakes. All four classics of Little Debbie’s snack cake lineup are on the chopping block, apparently.More >
Nutty Buddy. Honey Buns. Oatmeal Creme Pies. Christmas Tree Cakes. All four classics of Little Debbie’s snack cake lineup are on the chopping block, apparently.More >
A former fast food worker in Mississippi has been sentenced to a year in prison for wiping bodily fluids onto food she served a customer.More >
A former fast food worker in Mississippi has been sentenced to a year in prison for wiping bodily fluids onto food she served a customer.More >
The Denver District Attorney's Office states a 16-year-old accused of suffocating her newborn baby with a rock is being charged with first-degree murder.More >
The Denver District Attorney's Office states a 16-year-old accused of suffocating her newborn baby with a rock is being charged with first-degree murder.More >
A Milwaukee homeowner spoke out after her babysitter was tied up and pistol-whipped as three suspects ransacked the home and stole $3,000 worth of items.More >
A Milwaukee homeowner spoke out after her babysitter was tied up and pistol-whipped as three suspects ransacked the home and stole $3,000 worth of items.More >
A 51-year-old Florida man fired three shots and scared off a group of teens who planned to kidnap his daughter and burglarize his home, police said.More >
A 51-year-old Florida man fired three shots and scared off a group of teens who planned to kidnap his daughter and burglarize his home, police said.More >