Low-cost spay/neuter clinic about to open

A low-cost spay/neuter clinic will soon open in Flint.
All About Animals will begin offering wellness services for cats and dogs on Tuesday, November 14. Those services include vaccines, heartworm testing and preventative care, flea treatment and others. The clinic will begin doing spays and neuters on Wednesday, November 29.
Clinic director Reneé Jarackas told TV5 the clinic had been bringing its mobile surgery suite to the area, but the demand was so great, it decided to create a permanent clinic in Genesee County.
"It's just been an intense, ya know, need and people contacting us and we just don't have enough space, so it just made sense to build a building here," Jarackas said.
Jarackas added it will also help All About Animals serve the Tri-Cities and thumb region even more.
Walk-in wellness services will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Spays and neuters will be available Wednesdays and Fridays until fully staffed.
Spays and neuters for dogs are $80. They're $40 for cats.
Until now, All About Animals' only clinic was in Warren.
Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
A 27-year-man has died after crashing his SUV.More >
A 27-year-man has died after crashing his SUV.More >
Police have made an arrest in the death of 20-month-old Delilah Bieski.More >
Police have made an arrest in the death of 20-month-old Delilah Bieski.More >
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Nutty Buddy. Honey Buns. Oatmeal Creme Pies. Christmas Tree Cakes. All four classics of Little Debbie’s snack cake lineup are on the chopping block, apparently.More >
Nutty Buddy. Honey Buns. Oatmeal Creme Pies. Christmas Tree Cakes. All four classics of Little Debbie’s snack cake lineup are on the chopping block, apparently.More >
A former fast food worker in Mississippi has been sentenced to a year in prison for wiping bodily fluids onto food she served a customer.More >
A former fast food worker in Mississippi has been sentenced to a year in prison for wiping bodily fluids onto food she served a customer.More >
The Denver District Attorney's Office states a 16-year-old accused of suffocating her newborn baby with a rock is being charged with first-degree murder.More >
The Denver District Attorney's Office states a 16-year-old accused of suffocating her newborn baby with a rock is being charged with first-degree murder.More >
A Milwaukee homeowner spoke out after her babysitter was tied up and pistol-whipped as three suspects ransacked the home and stole $3,000 worth of items.More >
A Milwaukee homeowner spoke out after her babysitter was tied up and pistol-whipped as three suspects ransacked the home and stole $3,000 worth of items.More >
A 51-year-old Florida man fired three shots and scared off a group of teens who planned to kidnap his daughter and burglarize his home, police said.More >
A 51-year-old Florida man fired three shots and scared off a group of teens who planned to kidnap his daughter and burglarize his home, police said.More >