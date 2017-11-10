Low-cost spay/neuter clinic about to open

A low-cost spay/neuter clinic will soon open in Flint.

All About Animals will begin offering wellness services for cats and dogs on Tuesday, November 14. Those services include vaccines, heartworm testing and preventative care, flea treatment and others. The clinic will begin doing spays and neuters on Wednesday, November 29.

Clinic director Reneé Jarackas told TV5 the clinic had been bringing its mobile surgery suite to the area, but the demand was so great, it decided to create a permanent clinic in Genesee County.

"It's just been an intense, ya know, need and people contacting us and we just don't have enough space, so it just made sense to build a building here," Jarackas said.

Jarackas added it will also help All About Animals serve the Tri-Cities and thumb region even more.

Walk-in wellness services will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Spays and neuters will be available Wednesdays and Fridays until fully staffed.

Spays and neuters for dogs are $80. They're $40 for cats.

Until now, All About Animals' only clinic was in Warren.

