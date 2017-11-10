Heating companies keeping busy during cold temperatures

The frigid temperatures are causing some big problems for residents trying to stay warm.

If your furnace won't start after sitting for the summer, that could leave you in the cold for a long time.

The problem has inundated heating companies with calls for help.

"I know it's Michigan and it's mid-November, but I still thought we had a little more time," said Al Story.

Story's furnace is on its last legs.

"We're gonna have to replace the whole thing," Story said. "It could conk at any time. Then we're stuck."

He is bundling up and waiting for a repair.

"That's gonna take time right now. We ain't got that," Story said.

This early cold has a lot of people doing the same thing.

Several heating companies said they are so busy they don't even have time to talk.

It isn't just the heating companies that are busy though.

"With the cold weather here a bit earlier than we expected, it is a bit alarming," said Marcia Reeves, with the City Rescue Mission.

Reeves said they are sheltering more people than they normally do. They are sheltering more than 130 people in Saginaw alone.

They said there is more room and they are always prepared.

If your furnace isn't working, follow these steps before calling for repairs:

Make sure the thermostat is set to heat

Check your shutoff switches and breakers

Press the reset button

Check your air filter

Make sure the door cover is on correctly

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.