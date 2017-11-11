Another cold day, a wintry mix possible tonight

Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! A cold, but mostly dry setting is expected across the area today. In fact, it may be a good day to bundle up and take care of the leaves in your yard! Light winds will make for good bagging conditions through the day. There is a slight chance for a few snow showers this afternoon for areas north of the Tri-Cities, with a better shot at more widespread precipitation moving into the area overnight.

Today

A dreary day is on the way as any morning glimpses of sunshine will give way to a generally cloudy setting this afternoon. High temperatures are only expected to top out around 35 degrees, so we will be running well below our average high (49 degrees). Winds will be light out of the southeast, so wind chills will not be a huge deal.

> > Current Temperatures and Winds across Mid-Michigan <<

Tonight

Things get a bit more interesting as we head into Saturday night. Snow shower activity is expected to increase across all of Mid-Michigan through the overnight hours. Accumulations are expected to remain light (less than an inch), but as the temperature profile changes, the chance for light freezing rain or freezing drizzle will present itself. The best opportunity for freezing rain/drizzle exists between 4 AM and 10 AM Sunday. Overnight low temperatures will drop back into the middle to upper 20s.

Sunday

We start off the day Sunday with the threat for a wintry mix continuing. The wintry mix will gradually change to rain and snow showers through late morning. High temperatures are expected to top out in the middle to upper 30s with light south winds.

The Week Ahead

The new week kicks off with dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday. More rain moves into the area on Wednesday, with another good chance of rain arriving for Friday. A dry day is expected on Thursday in between the two storm systems. High temperatures will run near to slightly below average through the week, with highs topping out in the 40s through the period.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.