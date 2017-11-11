It's a good night for some hot chocolate

High temperatures across Mid-Michigan today were not even close to average for this time of year. Those readings were a good 10 to 15 degrees below where our normal highs should be. It doesn't appear that temperatures will be getting warmer tomorrow, plus we will be adding in a few flurries, followed by some light rain.

Tonight

Expect to see a few flurries ahead of our next system overnight. That snow will be sparse tonight and you shouldn't expect any accumulation. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 20s so it will be another chilly night. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how cool it is in your area. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Light snow will move in from the south early tomorrow morning. Temperatures to start the day in the 20s will keep the snow from changing over to light rain before the afternoon. Accumulation will be very light and will generally be confined to grassy surfaces as well as bridges and overpasses. This may make some roads a little slick in some areas so take it easy on the roads tomorrow. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 30s, allowing for a change to light rain in most areas during afternoon. Keep track of the rain and snow with our Interactive Radar. Winds will be out of the south at 5 mph.

Early Next Week

High pressure builds in for Monday and Tuesday. Typically this would allow our skies to clear, but that won't be the case. Monday will feature mostly cloudy to overcast skies all day. Some of those clouds, however, will manage to break up for Tuesday, leading to partly cloudy skies. Highs on both days will rebound to the mid to upper 40s.

