MSP searching for 2 missing at Houghton Lake

Michigan State Police are searching for two missing people that were last seen at Houghton Lake.

On Nov. 7, Michigan State Police at the Houghton Lake Post started a missing person investigation.

Jeff Hurley, a 34-year-old man from Prudenville, and Alexandria Foust, a 19-year-old woman from Cadillac, were reported missing.

A witness said they saw the couple driving the vehicle into the area, which investigators found was stuck in the mud.

On Nov. 9, search teams confirmed the couple’s presence in the area from multiple personal items found by canine teams. However, the Hurley and Foust were not found from these efforts.

After considering the search area, inclement weather, and efforts being exhausted from media, investigators, aviation, canine, and foot search teams, the search and rescue plan ended at nightfall on Nov. 10.

With deer season opening Nov. 15, hunters are asked to stay vigilant for Hurley, Foust, or any evidence that might lead to their whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post at (989) 422-5101.

