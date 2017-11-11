Bills proposed to protect Michigan domestic violence victims

Michigan legislators are proposing new laws designed to better protect victims of domestic violence and stalking.

Bills introduced this past week would create an address confidentiality program, which supporters say exists in 37 states. Those subject to personal protection orders would have to relinquish their guns. Other measures are aimed at addressing housing- or job-related factors that keep victims with their abusers.

The bills were in the works before the recent mass shooting at a Texas church. But proponents say the massacre, which appeared to stem from a domestic dispute and was perpetrated by a man with a history of domestic violence, is a reminder of the severe consequences of not stopping abuse and holding abusers accountable.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.