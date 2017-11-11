Mid-Michigan man receives Purple Heart

After a long time coming, a Mid-Michigan veteran is honored.

David Wright, born and raised in Ithaca, received the Purple Heart and several other medals today for his service in Vietnam.

Congressman John Moolenaar presented the medal to Wright on Nov. 10.

Wright was injured while leading a platoon that came under enemy fire and still helped its members make it to safety.

He remains humble about his service.

“All this stuff about hero, I’m not a hero,” Wright said. “I was just doing what I needed to do to stay alive.”

His thoughts were with less fortunate veterans.

“The guys from Ithaca that didn’t come back,” Wright said. “You think about, hey, you could have bee one of them.”

Wright served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969.

