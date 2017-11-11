Animal clinic opens in Flint

A new animal clinic is getting ready to open its doors after seeing a massive need in one local community.

All About Animals will open later this month on Atherton Road in Flint.

The store, based in Warren, has a mobile surgery suite that was making trips to Flint.

The clinic’s director said after seeing such a need, it was time to make a change.

Spraying and neutering will start Nov. 29th with surgeries slated for Wednesdays and Fridays until fully staffed.

